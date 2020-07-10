All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 510 Lee Haven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
510 Lee Haven Dr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

510 Lee Haven Dr

510 Southeast Lee Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 Southeast Lee Haven Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f24b95a02c ----
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Tenant mows. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have any available units?
510 Lee Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 510 Lee Haven Dr have?
Some of 510 Lee Haven Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Lee Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
510 Lee Haven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Lee Haven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Lee Haven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 510 Lee Haven Dr offers parking.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Lee Haven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 510 Lee Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 510 Lee Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Lee Haven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Lee Haven Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Lee Haven Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City