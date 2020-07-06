All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 503 NE Country Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
503 NE Country Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

503 NE Country Lane

503 Northeast Country Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

503 Northeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Oak Tree Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
503 NE Country Lane Available 11/02/19 -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4226749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 NE Country Lane have any available units?
503 NE Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 503 NE Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 NE Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 NE Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 NE Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 NE Country Lane offer parking?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 NE Country Lane has a pool.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City