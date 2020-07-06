Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 503 NE Country Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Lee's Summit, MO
503 NE Country Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM
1 of 13
503 NE Country Lane
503 Northeast Country Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
503 Northeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Oak Tree Farm
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
503 NE Country Lane Available 11/02/19 -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4226749)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 NE Country Lane have any available units?
503 NE Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 503 NE Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 NE Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 NE Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 NE Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 NE Country Lane offer parking?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 NE Country Lane has a pool.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 NE Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 NE Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
