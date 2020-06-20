All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:53 PM

500 Northeast Churchill Street

500 Northeast Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice townhome in a quite Lee's Summit neighborhood. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, yard maintained.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have any available units?
500 Northeast Churchill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 500 Northeast Churchill Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Northeast Churchill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Northeast Churchill Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Northeast Churchill Street offers parking.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have a pool?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Northeast Churchill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Northeast Churchill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

