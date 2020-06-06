All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

5 NE Eastridge Ct

5 Northeast Eastridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Northeast Eastridge Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 720 Sq ft property was built in 1964 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Very Cute.Attached Garage and unfinished basement. Come ready to rent today! Serious Applicants ONLY! No SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have any available units?
5 NE Eastridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have?
Some of 5 NE Eastridge Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 NE Eastridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 NE Eastridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 NE Eastridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 NE Eastridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 NE Eastridge Ct offers parking.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 NE Eastridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have a pool?
No, 5 NE Eastridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 NE Eastridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 NE Eastridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 NE Eastridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 NE Eastridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
