5 NE Eastridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 720 Sq ft property was built in 1964 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Very Cute.Attached Garage and unfinished basement. Come ready to rent today! Serious Applicants ONLY! No SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.