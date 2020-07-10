Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive
4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Stoney Creek Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have any available units?
4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive offer parking?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 Southwest Flintrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
