Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
433 NE Churchill
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

433 NE Churchill

433 Northeast Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Location

433 Northeast Churchill Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27b4a0f06c ----
Nice and spacious townhomes in Lee\'s Summit. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and 1 car garage. Great location. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 NE Churchill have any available units?
433 NE Churchill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 433 NE Churchill have?
Some of 433 NE Churchill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 NE Churchill currently offering any rent specials?
433 NE Churchill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 NE Churchill pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 NE Churchill is pet friendly.
Does 433 NE Churchill offer parking?
Yes, 433 NE Churchill offers parking.
Does 433 NE Churchill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 NE Churchill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 NE Churchill have a pool?
No, 433 NE Churchill does not have a pool.
Does 433 NE Churchill have accessible units?
No, 433 NE Churchill does not have accessible units.
Does 433 NE Churchill have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 NE Churchill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 NE Churchill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 NE Churchill has units with air conditioning.

