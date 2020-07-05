416 Northeast Mulberry Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious home with open kitchen, formal dining room with a fireplace & a finished basement. Also includes access to a community pool, 2 car garage and a backyard patio. Located right around the corner from B&B theaters!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 NE Mulberry St have any available units?
416 NE Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 416 NE Mulberry St have?
Some of 416 NE Mulberry St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 NE Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
416 NE Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.