Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

416 NE Corsicana St

416 Northeast Corsicana Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 Northeast Corsicana Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
First Months Rent Free when signing an 18 Month Lease
Schedule your self showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

Don't Miss out on this fantastic raised ranch with large rooms, all appliances included, a master bath and a big fenced yard, schedule a showing today.

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/416-ne-corsicana-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 NE Corsicana St have any available units?
416 NE Corsicana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 416 NE Corsicana St currently offering any rent specials?
416 NE Corsicana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 NE Corsicana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 NE Corsicana St is pet friendly.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St offer parking?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not offer parking.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St have a pool?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not have a pool.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St have accessible units?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 NE Corsicana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 NE Corsicana St does not have units with air conditioning.

