All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 415 SE Lana Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
415 SE Lana Ct
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:35 AM

415 SE Lana Ct

415 Southeast Lana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

415 Southeast Lana, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SEASON SPECIAL: November 2019 is just $99! Below market rate lease for full term of just $1195 after November at $99. Our normal price for this home is $1295.

Unique 3 bedroom 1 bath on a cul-de-sac in Lee's Summit. Huge backyard with deck with many eclectic levels to this home.

This special applies to a 15 month term lease. After 15 months, the lease rate will increase to $1275.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for all apps. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and handles their own lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 SE Lana Ct have any available units?
415 SE Lana Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 415 SE Lana Ct have?
Some of 415 SE Lana Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 SE Lana Ct currently offering any rent specials?
415 SE Lana Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 SE Lana Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 SE Lana Ct is pet friendly.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct offer parking?
Yes, 415 SE Lana Ct offers parking.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 SE Lana Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct have a pool?
No, 415 SE Lana Ct does not have a pool.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct have accessible units?
No, 415 SE Lana Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 SE Lana Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 SE Lana Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 SE Lana Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City