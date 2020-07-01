415 SE Lana Ct

Amenities

SEASON SPECIAL: November 2019 is just $99! Below market rate lease for full term of just $1195 after November at $99. Our normal price for this home is $1295.



Unique 3 bedroom 1 bath on a cul-de-sac in Lee's Summit. Huge backyard with deck with many eclectic levels to this home.



This special applies to a 15 month term lease. After 15 months, the lease rate will increase to $1275.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for all apps. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and handles their own lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.