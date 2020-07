Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex located in Lees Summit MO. Great location,and magnificent view from porch. Very close to Hyvee and many other shops and restaurants. Key Realty Group LLC does not advertise on Craigslist. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.