406 Northeast Colonial Court

406 NE Colonial Ct, Lees Summit, MO 64064



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/798301?source=marketing



To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1783463964



Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the Woods Chapel Acres Subdivision of Lees Summit. 2-car attached side entry garage, Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances and wood plank flooring. Attached dining area. Built in bookshelves in living room and new carpet. Updated bath with tile shower surround, granite vanity and new fixtures. New carpet in bedrooms as well.



Partially finished walkout basement. Lees Summit Schools(not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



Contact us to schedule a showing.