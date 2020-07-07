All apartments in Lee's Summit
406 Northeast Colonial Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 Northeast Colonial Court

406 Northeast Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 Northeast Colonial Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
406 NE Colonial Ct, Lees Summit, MO 64064

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/798301?source=marketing

To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1783463964

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the Woods Chapel Acres Subdivision of Lees Summit. 2-car attached side entry garage, Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances and wood plank flooring. Attached dining area. Built in bookshelves in living room and new carpet. Updated bath with tile shower surround, granite vanity and new fixtures. New carpet in bedrooms as well.

Partially finished walkout basement. Lees Summit Schools(not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have any available units?
406 Northeast Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have?
Some of 406 Northeast Colonial Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Northeast Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
406 Northeast Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Northeast Colonial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Northeast Colonial Court is pet friendly.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court offer parking?
Yes, 406 Northeast Colonial Court offers parking.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Northeast Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have a pool?
No, 406 Northeast Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 406 Northeast Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Northeast Colonial Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Northeast Colonial Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Northeast Colonial Court does not have units with air conditioning.

