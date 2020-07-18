All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

4050 Southwest Laharve Drive

4050 SW Laharve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4050 SW Laharve Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Raintree Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have any available units?
4050 Southwest Laharve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Southwest Laharve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive offer parking?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have a pool?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have accessible units?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Southwest Laharve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
