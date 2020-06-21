All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

405 Southeast Claremont Street

405 Southeast Claremont Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701918
Location

405 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have any available units?
405 Southeast Claremont Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 405 Southeast Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Southeast Claremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Southeast Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Southeast Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Southeast Claremont Street does offer parking.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Southeast Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have a pool?
Yes, 405 Southeast Claremont Street has a pool.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Southeast Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Southeast Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Southeast Claremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Southeast Claremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
