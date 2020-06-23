All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 401 SE. Topaz Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
401 SE. Topaz Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:39 AM

401 SE. Topaz Dr.

401 Topaz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

401 Topaz Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4440969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have any available units?
401 SE. Topaz Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 401 SE. Topaz Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
401 SE. Topaz Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 SE. Topaz Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. offer parking?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have a pool?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have accessible units?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 SE. Topaz Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 SE. Topaz Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City