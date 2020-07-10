All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 400 Northeast Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
400 Northeast Forest Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Northeast Forest Avenue

400 NE Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

400 NE Forest Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have any available units?
400 Northeast Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 400 Northeast Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Northeast Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Northeast Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Northeast Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Northeast Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City