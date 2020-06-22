3904 South West Brian Lane

Amenities

Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft. Great spacious floor plan, island Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, pantry and hardwood floors, Big living room w/ high ceilings, fireplace & floor to ceiling windows, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, sitting area, and double vanity. Finished basement, w/ wet bar, great for entertaining friends & family, fenced back yard w/ deck! Lee's Summit School District! Rent is $2295 and a $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2295 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No evictions, pass criminal background check & Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities & is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15, 2020.