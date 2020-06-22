All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
3904 South West Brian Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

3904 South West Brian Lane

3904 SW Brian Ln · (816) 208-8351
Lee's Summit
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4113 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft. Great spacious floor plan, island Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, pantry and hardwood floors, Big living room w/ high ceilings, fireplace & floor to ceiling windows, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, sitting area, and double vanity. Finished basement, w/ wet bar, great for entertaining friends & family, fenced back yard w/ deck! Lee's Summit School District! Rent is $2295 and a $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2295 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No evictions, pass criminal background check & Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities & is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have any available units?
3904 South West Brian Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3904 South West Brian Lane have?
Some of 3904 South West Brian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 South West Brian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 South West Brian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 South West Brian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 South West Brian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3904 South West Brian Lane does offer parking.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 South West Brian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3904 South West Brian Lane has a pool.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 South West Brian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 South West Brian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 South West Brian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 South West Brian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
