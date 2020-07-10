3827 NE Colonial Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/765688801a ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, and designated off-street parking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups