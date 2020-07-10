All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

3827 NE Colonial Dr

3827 Northeast Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Northeast Colonial Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/765688801a ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, and designated off-street parking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have any available units?
3827 NE Colonial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have?
Some of 3827 NE Colonial Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 NE Colonial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3827 NE Colonial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 NE Colonial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 NE Colonial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3827 NE Colonial Dr offers parking.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 NE Colonial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have a pool?
No, 3827 NE Colonial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have accessible units?
No, 3827 NE Colonial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 NE Colonial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 NE Colonial Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3827 NE Colonial Dr has units with air conditioning.

