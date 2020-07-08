All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 330 NW Gibson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
330 NW Gibson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 NW Gibson

330 Northwest Gibson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

330 Northwest Gibson Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a6abfc085 ----
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Lots of space! Features fully equipped kitchen, lower level rec room, great room with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour !

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 NW Gibson have any available units?
330 NW Gibson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 330 NW Gibson have?
Some of 330 NW Gibson's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 NW Gibson currently offering any rent specials?
330 NW Gibson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 NW Gibson pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 NW Gibson is pet friendly.
Does 330 NW Gibson offer parking?
Yes, 330 NW Gibson offers parking.
Does 330 NW Gibson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 NW Gibson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 NW Gibson have a pool?
No, 330 NW Gibson does not have a pool.
Does 330 NW Gibson have accessible units?
No, 330 NW Gibson does not have accessible units.
Does 330 NW Gibson have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 NW Gibson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 NW Gibson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 NW Gibson has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City