330 NW Gibson

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a6abfc085 ----
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Lots of space! Features fully equipped kitchen, lower level rec room, great room with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour !
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups