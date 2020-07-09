All apartments in Lee's Summit
305 SE Grand Ave

305 Southeast Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 Southeast Grand Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

garbage disposal
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Senior Living No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 SE Grand Ave have any available units?
305 SE Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 305 SE Grand Ave have?
Some of 305 SE Grand Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 SE Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 SE Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 SE Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 SE Grand Ave has units with air conditioning.

