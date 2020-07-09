Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 305 SE Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
305 SE Grand Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
305 SE Grand Ave
305 Southeast Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
305 Southeast Grand Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Amenities
garbage disposal
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Senior Living No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have any available units?
305 SE Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 305 SE Grand Ave have?
Some of 305 SE Grand Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 305 SE Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 SE Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 SE Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 SE Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 SE Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 SE Grand Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Similar Pages
Lee's Summit 1 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with Balcony
Lee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City