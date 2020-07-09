All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 3 Northeast Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
3 Northeast Orchard Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

3 Northeast Orchard Street

3 Northeast Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3 Northeast Orchard Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Move In Special! 99.00 month rent with a 15 month lease! Don't miss out on this totally renovated apartment building near downtown Lee's Summit on a lovely tree lined street. Come see this two bedroom, one bath apartment with granite looking counter tops, totally renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new LVT flooring. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK. **15-25lb weight restriction on all pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have any available units?
3 Northeast Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have?
Some of 3 Northeast Orchard Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Northeast Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Northeast Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Northeast Orchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Northeast Orchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 Northeast Orchard Street offers parking.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Northeast Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 3 Northeast Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Northeast Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Northeast Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Northeast Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Northeast Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City