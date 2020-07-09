2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A

2603 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
FALL Move-in Special: $199 non-refundable move-in fee and $699 rent with no security deposit. Move-in to this Chipman duplex today! Rent ready with major appliances in quiet setting. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing today, (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
