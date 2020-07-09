All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A

2603 Northwest Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FALL Move-in Special: $199 non-refundable move-in fee and $699 rent with no security deposit.
Move-in to this Chipman duplex today! Rent ready with major appliances in quiet setting. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have any available units?
2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A offer parking?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have a pool?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A has units with air conditioning.

