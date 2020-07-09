2603 NW Chipman Rd Unit A

Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

FALL Move-in Special: $199 non-refundable move-in fee and $699 rent with no security deposit.

Move-in to this Chipman duplex today! Rent ready with major appliances in quiet setting. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing today, (913) 777-1302.