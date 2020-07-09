Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 228 SW Mcclendon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
228 SW Mcclendon Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 SW Mcclendon Dr
228 Southwest Mcclendon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
228 Southwest Mcclendon Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom single family ranch home just off of 3rd street. This home has full size washer/dryer hook-ups, large extra room off of the kitchen, spacious yard and outdoor storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have any available units?
228 SW Mcclendon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have?
Some of 228 SW Mcclendon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 SW Mcclendon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
228 SW Mcclendon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 SW Mcclendon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr offer parking?
No, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have a pool?
No, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have accessible units?
No, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 SW Mcclendon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 SW Mcclendon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Similar Pages
Lee's Summit 1 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with Balcony
Lee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City