223 SW Opal

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2489af057 ---- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious rooms, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups