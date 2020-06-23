All apartments in Lee's Summit
2203 NW Chipman Rd
2203 NW Chipman Rd

2203 Northwest Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent reduced to $1550 per month! This 3 bedroom ranch mixes country with convenience. This house is nestled quietly off Chipman road and is loaded with space. It has 2 full and one half bath, finished walkout basement, double car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have any available units?
2203 NW Chipman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have?
Some of 2203 NW Chipman Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 NW Chipman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2203 NW Chipman Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 NW Chipman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 NW Chipman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2203 NW Chipman Rd does offer parking.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 NW Chipman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have a pool?
No, 2203 NW Chipman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have accessible units?
No, 2203 NW Chipman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 NW Chipman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 NW Chipman Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2203 NW Chipman Rd has units with air conditioning.
