All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D

216 Southeast Wingate Street · (913) 728-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures. Open layout from the living room to kitchen. There is a patio off the kitchen. Laundry hook ups off the kitchen, a machine can be provided for $60 per month. 2 tandem spots per unit in front of the building.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely remodeled 4 plex tucked back in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Lee's Summit schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have any available units?
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have?
Some of 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D does offer parking.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have a pool?
No, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity