All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 210 Brentwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
210 Brentwood Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Brentwood Dr.

210 Southeast Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

210 Southeast Brentwood Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
 

 

 

 

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:

 *We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, rental verification received from landlord and application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

 *If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

 *Once we have the deposit, we prepare the lease agreement and send it out via email.  Each person logs into their individual email accounts to sign and share back with me.  Once all tenants have signed, we will sign and share back with you so you have a completed copy for your records.

 *You must move in within two weeks.  You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.  You must have utilities switched to your name prior to your move in date.  Confirmation numbers must be provided.  If you are moving in after the 1st of the month, the rent will be prorated.  However, you do not pay the prorated amount until your second month.  (i.e.  Move in June 15th = Pay full month rent.  July 1st = the prorated rental amount is due.)

 *PET FEES:  All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE.  There is a minimum charge of $300 per animal plus a monthly pet rent of $25.00 per pet.  If you have additional pets, the cost will increase $150.00 for each additional animal with a max limit of 3.  We do enforce a pet violation fee, if pets are not reported.

 *We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments ($1.75 transaction fee will be added), after the initial certified funds are processed.

AFTER ON-BOARDING:

After you’ve paid your security deposit and you’ve been confirmed, we’ll be ready to setup an appointment for on boarding. You’ll be invited to visit our office in Blue Springs to receive the keys, and to learn about our maintenance policies and processes.

We look forward to working with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have any available units?
210 Brentwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 210 Brentwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Brentwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Brentwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Brentwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Brentwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Brentwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Pool
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City