2041 South West Post Oak Road
2041 South West Post Oak Road

2041 SW Post Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2041 SW Post Oak Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Eagle Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Fantastic 2 story with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and many upgrades and updates. Home also sits on a level lot backing to mature trees! Beautifully maintained home, from the moment you pull in the driveway, step into the entry, finding hardwood floors that extend through the great room, kitchen and dining! Vaulted ceilings, tall windows with arched accent window flood the open living space with natural light, beautiful master bath, this home wont last long. If you make 3 times the rent, no previous evictions, able to pass criminal background check, then this home is for you. $45.00 application fee, $150.00 administrative fee if approved, $300 non refundable pet fee. More Photos Coming Soon >>>>> Available For Move In June 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have any available units?
2041 South West Post Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have?
Some of 2041 South West Post Oak Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 South West Post Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2041 South West Post Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 South West Post Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 South West Post Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road offer parking?
No, 2041 South West Post Oak Road does not offer parking.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 South West Post Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 2041 South West Post Oak Road has a pool.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 2041 South West Post Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 South West Post Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 South West Post Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 South West Post Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.

