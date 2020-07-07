2041 South West Post Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Fantastic 2 story with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and many upgrades and updates. Home also sits on a level lot backing to mature trees! Beautifully maintained home, from the moment you pull in the driveway, step into the entry, finding hardwood floors that extend through the great room, kitchen and dining! Vaulted ceilings, tall windows with arched accent window flood the open living space with natural light, beautiful master bath, this home wont last long. If you make 3 times the rent, no previous evictions, able to pass criminal background check, then this home is for you. $45.00 application fee, $150.00 administrative fee if approved, $300 non refundable pet fee. More Photos Coming Soon >>>>> Available For Move In June 15th