202 SW Chartwell Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect south Lee's Summit location in sought after Lee's Summit West High School boundary. Home is in very clean, move-in ready condition. Soaring, vaulted ceilings in great room, dining, and master. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, and dining with tile flooring in all 3 baths. Adjoins green space on large cul-de-sac. Kitchen comes with all major appliances including built-in microwave and granite counters, open to living area. Lower level bed and bath with good-sized unfinished storage room and 2-car garage. Spacious closets throughout. You won't want to miss this opportunity. Call KPMAdvantage at (913) 777-1302 today to schedule a showing!