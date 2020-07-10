All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

202 SW Chartwell Dr

202 Southwest Chartwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Southwest Chartwell Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect south Lee's Summit location in sought after Lee's Summit West High School boundary. Home is in very clean, move-in ready condition. Soaring, vaulted ceilings in great room, dining, and master. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, and dining with tile flooring in all 3 baths. Adjoins green space on large cul-de-sac. Kitchen comes with all major appliances including built-in microwave and granite counters, open to living area. Lower level bed and bath with good-sized unfinished storage room and 2-car garage. Spacious closets throughout. You won't want to miss this opportunity. Call KPMAdvantage at (913) 777-1302 today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have any available units?
202 SW Chartwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have?
Some of 202 SW Chartwell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SW Chartwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 SW Chartwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SW Chartwell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 202 SW Chartwell Dr offers parking.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have a pool?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 SW Chartwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 SW Chartwell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

