202 SE 16th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,388 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Rerigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning.Big yard with shed out back! Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity