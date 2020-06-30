All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

202 SE 16th Ter

202 Southeast 16th St Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

202 Southeast 16th St Terrace, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,388 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Rerigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning.Big yard with shed out back! Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SE 16th Ter have any available units?
202 SE 16th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 202 SE 16th Ter have?
Some of 202 SE 16th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SE 16th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
202 SE 16th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SE 16th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 SE 16th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter offer parking?
No, 202 SE 16th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 SE 16th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter have a pool?
No, 202 SE 16th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter have accessible units?
No, 202 SE 16th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 SE 16th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 SE 16th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 SE 16th Ter has units with air conditioning.

