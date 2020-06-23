All apartments in Lee's Summit
201 SE Winburn Trail
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

201 SE Winburn Trail

201 Southeast Winburn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

201 Southeast Winburn Trail, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Remodeled - Fantastic floorpan. New flooring and paint thru out. New Stove and microwave. Fenced in yard that backs up to and accesses local park. Finished basement ready for your office or family room.

(RLNE3775975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have any available units?
201 SE Winburn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 201 SE Winburn Trail have?
Some of 201 SE Winburn Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 SE Winburn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
201 SE Winburn Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 SE Winburn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 SE Winburn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail offer parking?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have a pool?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have accessible units?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 SE Winburn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 SE Winburn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
