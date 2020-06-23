All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
201 Northeast Noeleen Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

201 Northeast Noeleen Lane

201 Northeast Noeleen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

201 Northeast Noeleen Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Oak Tree Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12-month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceilings and a walk-in pantry making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Home has additional HOA (homeowner association) requirements . Pleas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have any available units?
201 Northeast Noeleen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Northeast Noeleen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane offer parking?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Northeast Noeleen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City