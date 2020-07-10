1918 NE Knollbrook St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3c087c095 ---- Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and one car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundble and $200 Non-Refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups