Lee's Summit, MO
1916 NE Knollbrook St
1916 NE Knollbrook St

1916 Northeast Knollbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Northeast Knollbrook Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5dccf1017 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and one car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have any available units?
1916 NE Knollbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have?
Some of 1916 NE Knollbrook St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 NE Knollbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
1916 NE Knollbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 NE Knollbrook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 NE Knollbrook St is pet friendly.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St offer parking?
Yes, 1916 NE Knollbrook St offers parking.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 NE Knollbrook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have a pool?
No, 1916 NE Knollbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have accessible units?
No, 1916 NE Knollbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 NE Knollbrook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 NE Knollbrook St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1916 NE Knollbrook St has units with air conditioning.

