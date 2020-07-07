1916 NE Knollbrook St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5dccf1017 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and one car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups