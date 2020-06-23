All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1904 Southwest 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1904 Southwest 4th Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:15 PM

1904 Southwest 4th Street

1904 Southwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1904 Southwest 4th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have any available units?
1904 Southwest 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1904 Southwest 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Southwest 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Southwest 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Southwest 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Southwest 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Southwest 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City