1656 NW Mission Rd

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen - stainless steel appliances, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, walk-in closets, outside storage, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage w ith opener. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups