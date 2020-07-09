All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1656 NW Mission Rd

1656 Southwest Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Southwest Mission Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71ac553003 ----
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen - stainless steel appliances, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, walk-in closets, outside storage, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage w ith opener. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have any available units?
1656 NW Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1656 NW Mission Rd have?
Some of 1656 NW Mission Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 NW Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1656 NW Mission Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 NW Mission Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 NW Mission Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1656 NW Mission Rd offers parking.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 NW Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have a pool?
No, 1656 NW Mission Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 1656 NW Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 NW Mission Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 NW Mission Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1656 NW Mission Rd has units with air conditioning.

