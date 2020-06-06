1626 SW Madison St

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - Maint-free in a great area. Very clean & well maintained, 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhome w/extra amenities. This spacious end unit gives a feeling of privacy. Ceramic floor entry, fireplace, & walkout patio. Wide hallway leads to 3 bedrooms w/extra large closets & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops, light cabinets, stainless appliances - smooth-top range, microwave, & oversized fridge.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Pets Allowed



