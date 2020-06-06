All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1626 SW Madison St

1626 Southwest Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Southwest Madison Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - Maint-free in a great area. Very clean & well maintained, 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhome w/extra amenities. This spacious end unit gives a feeling of privacy. Ceramic floor entry, fireplace, & walkout patio. Wide hallway leads to 3 bedrooms w/extra large closets & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops, light cabinets, stainless appliances - smooth-top range, microwave, & oversized fridge.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 SW Madison St have any available units?
1626 SW Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1626 SW Madison St have?
Some of 1626 SW Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 SW Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
1626 SW Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 SW Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 1626 SW Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1626 SW Madison St offer parking?
No, 1626 SW Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 1626 SW Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 SW Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 SW Madison St have a pool?
No, 1626 SW Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 1626 SW Madison St have accessible units?
No, 1626 SW Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 SW Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 SW Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 SW Madison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1626 SW Madison St has units with air conditioning.
