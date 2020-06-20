All apartments in Lee's Summit
1605 SW Highland Dr
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

1605 SW Highland Dr

1605 Southwest Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/210da5a05d ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious great room, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath, washer/dryer included and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have any available units?
1605 SW Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1605 SW Highland Dr have?
Some of 1605 SW Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 SW Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1605 SW Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 SW Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 SW Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1605 SW Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 SW Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1605 SW Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1605 SW Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 SW Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 SW Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 SW Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
