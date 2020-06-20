1605 SW Highland Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/210da5a05d ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious great room, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath, washer/dryer included and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided