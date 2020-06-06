All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 10:16 PM

1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane

1457 Burgandy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1457 Burgandy Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease. Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long!This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have any available units?
1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane offer parking?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have a pool?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Northeast Burgandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City