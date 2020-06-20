All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 131 Southwest Oxford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
131 Southwest Oxford Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

131 Southwest Oxford Place

131 Southwest Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

131 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy, fresh paint in bedrooms, nice flooring, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, in the award winning Lee's Summit school district. Also includes washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, fridge and stove.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LS WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com
Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $841, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $841, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have any available units?
131 Southwest Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have?
Some of 131 Southwest Oxford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Southwest Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
131 Southwest Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Southwest Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Southwest Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 131 Southwest Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Southwest Oxford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 131 Southwest Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 131 Southwest Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Southwest Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Southwest Oxford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Southwest Oxford Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City