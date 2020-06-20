131 Southwest Oxford Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. Roomy, fresh paint in bedrooms, nice flooring, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, in the award winning Lee's Summit school district. Also includes washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, fridge and stove.



When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (EVERGY, SPIRE AND LS WATER) if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord is responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. $350 non-refundable pet fee required for each pet.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $841, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $841, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.