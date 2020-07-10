All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive

1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Lees Summit House

3bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms

Lees Summit North High School

Partial finish in the basement

NO Section 8 is Accepted

Rent $1495/Deposit $1400

Pets are allowed for an additional fee

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have any available units?
1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive offers parking.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Northeast Hendrix Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

