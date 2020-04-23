All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
1209 Southwest Mission Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 Southwest Mission Place

1209 Southwest Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Southwest Mission Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,480 sf home is located in Lee's Summit, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white and steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

