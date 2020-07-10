All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1208 Northeast Country Lane

1208 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have any available units?
1208 Northeast Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1208 Northeast Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Northeast Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Northeast Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Northeast Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane offer parking?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have a pool?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Northeast Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Northeast Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

