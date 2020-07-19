120 Southwest Oxford Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. New paint and roomy open floor plan, fresh paint, new carpet, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equivalent to one month rent and will hold the unit for up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord responsible for lawn care.

LS Water

MGE

KCPL



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $920, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $920, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.