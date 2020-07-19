All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

120 Southwest Oxford Place

120 Southwest Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

120 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a 1 car garage. New paint and roomy open floor plan, fresh paint, new carpet, walk in closets, no basement, no fence, Lee's Summit school district. Includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove, and dishwasher included.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equivalent to one month rent and will hold the unit for up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord responsible for lawn care.
LS Water
MGE
KCPL

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $920, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $920, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have any available units?
120 Southwest Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have?
Some of 120 Southwest Oxford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Southwest Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Southwest Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Southwest Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Southwest Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 120 Southwest Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Southwest Oxford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 120 Southwest Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Southwest Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Southwest Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Southwest Oxford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Southwest Oxford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
