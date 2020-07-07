All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

1141 NE Banner Dr

1141 Banner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Banner Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Do you need a large home in Lees Summit, this is the house for you!
3 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms
Living space in the basement
Fully Fenced Back Yard

If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the house; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
Rent $1750/Deposit 1700
You will need to see the inside of this beautiful Property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have any available units?
1141 NE Banner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1141 NE Banner Dr have?
Some of 1141 NE Banner Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 NE Banner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1141 NE Banner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 NE Banner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 NE Banner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1141 NE Banner Dr offers parking.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 NE Banner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have a pool?
No, 1141 NE Banner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have accessible units?
No, 1141 NE Banner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 NE Banner Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 NE Banner Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1141 NE Banner Dr has units with air conditioning.

