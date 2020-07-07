1141 NE Banner Dr

Amenities

Do you need a large home in Lees Summit, this is the house for you!

3 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms

Living space in the basement

Fully Fenced Back Yard



If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*

Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the house; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Rent $1750/Deposit 1700

You will need to see the inside of this beautiful Property!