All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1133 Northeast Banner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1133 Northeast Banner Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

1133 Northeast Banner Drive

1133 NE Banner Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1133 NE Banner Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify oura office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have any available units?
1133 Northeast Banner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1133 Northeast Banner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Northeast Banner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Northeast Banner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive offer parking?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Northeast Banner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Northeast Banner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City