Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1105 SE Talonia Dr.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 SE Talonia Dr.
1105 Southeast Talonia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1105 Southeast Talonia Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1105 SE Talonia Dr. Available 11/01/19 -
(RLNE5161263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have any available units?
1105 SE Talonia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 1105 SE Talonia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1105 SE Talonia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 SE Talonia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. offer parking?
No, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. has a pool.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 SE Talonia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 SE Talonia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
