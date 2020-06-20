106 NE Greystone

Amenities
Spacious and Affordable!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features a fully equipped eat in kitchen open to great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 car garage. Trash included. Must see! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups