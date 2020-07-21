Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 105 SE Gemstone Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
105 SE Gemstone Cir.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 SE Gemstone Cir.
105 Gemston Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
105 Gemston Circle, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4547212)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have any available units?
105 SE Gemstone Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
Is 105 SE Gemstone Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
105 SE Gemstone Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SE Gemstone Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. offer parking?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have a pool?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have accessible units?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SE Gemstone Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 SE Gemstone Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Similar Pages
Lee's Summit 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lee's Summit 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lee's Summit Apartments with Balconies
Lee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Grandview, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City