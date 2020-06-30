All apartments in Lee's Summit
1024 Country Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1024 Country Lane

1024 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Country Lane have any available units?
1024 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1024 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1024 Country Lane offer parking?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Country Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

