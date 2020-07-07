All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace

1015 Deerbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1015 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have any available units?
1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace offer parking?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have a pool?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Northeast Deerbrook Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City